MC Exclusive: Karnataka govt clarifies on registration of RWAs, homebuyers demand deemed conveyance

The Karnataka state government has clarified in a letter sent to the registrar of cooperative societies that residential welfare associations (RWAs) cannot be registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act (KSRA) 1960, a document accessed by Moneycontrol shows.

Taking note of previous Karnataka High Court orders, the clarification also added that RWAs can be registered under the Karnataka Co-Operative Societies Act (KCSA), 1959, for the maintenance of common areas. However, the state government left a grey area in the case of the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) 1972, as writ petition 511 of 2021 is still sub-judice in the high court.

This comes after the legal department at the registrar of cooperative societies had sought clarification from the state legal department through the principal secretary, as reported by Moneycontrol.

In the objection filed by the state government in writ petition 511, the government made a mention that an association cannot be formed by registering a deed of declaration. Additionally, the government also noted that under RERA Act, the associations have to be registered under KCSA. The rest of the matter is sub-judice.

Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, co-founder and principal secretary of Mantri Serenity Home Buyers Forum, said, "Karnataka state government has not given a proper direction to home buyers of Karnataka to protect the interest on the land title and effective functioning of the association."

The Karnataka Ownership Flats Act (KOFA) and RERA Act must be implemented in Karnataka to ensure association of allottees is formed under the Karnataka Co-Operative Societies Act or Company Act which becomes a body corporate to hold the title of the apartment and get legal status to sign the contracts with service providers, he added.

While KAOA 1972 mentions the registrar of cooperative societies in Karnataka as the competent authority, the state government has not notified the rules for them. Experts argue that in the current situation, KAOA does not have the power to register the associations as cooperative societies. Karnataka High Court quashes more cases Last month, the Karnataka High Court disposed two cases by quashing associations registered under KSRA 1960. A copy of the order is awaited. Advocate Abhilash Naik added, "Right now, courts have already clarified that associations cannot be registered under KSRA. And given the unclear interpretation of KAOA 1972, the associations in the state have only one way to be registered -- under KCSA 1959." Homebuyers want more clarity, deemed conveyance On December 26, the homebuyers in the state submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, asking the sub-registrar's office to issue orders or circulars and publicise the process of registering conveyance deed of project land from the promoter to the association of allottees (as required by Section 17 of RERA Act and Section 11 of KOFA). The homebuyers have also asked the chief minister's office (CMO) to issue orders to all sub-registrar's offices to stop affixing the seal and signature on the bylaws and/or memorandum of association that promoters insert at the end of the Deed of Declaration (DoD) for associations under KAOA 1972. Additionally, the homebuyers have asked the department to allow deemed conveyance if the promoter fails to register RWAs as per Section 17 of the RERA Act 2016, which is currently being followed in Maharashtra. Deemed Conveyance occurs when the builder/land owner or the legal heir refuses to cooperate in handing over conveyance to the cooperative societies. In such a case, the housing society has to appear before the District Deputy Registrar, who will hear the case of both parties i.e. the housing society and the builder and would pass the required order of conveyance. The apartment owners pay stamp duty while registering their individual sale deeds comprising the apartment and an undivided interest in the project land. "Since the title transfer to the owner association does not involve any financial transaction and the stamp duty has been recovered as mentioned earlier, the conveyance should be exempted from any further levy of stamp duty. Where cases of stamp duty evasion through non-registration of such immovable units are identified, the stamp duty could be levied. This practice is followed in the state of Maharashtra (sic.)," the memorandum added. Homebuyers claim the guidelines from the sub-registrar's office or the Karnataka Department of Stamps and Registrations on this matter are unclear. A list of questions has been sent to the registrar of cooperative societies and the Karnataka Department of Stamps and Registrations and Moneycontrol will update the copy after receiving a reply.

Souptik Datta Reports real estate, infra and city in Bengaluru. Btw, curiosity never kills the cat.

