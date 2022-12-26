 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Karnataka govt clarifies on registration of RWAs, homebuyers demand deemed conveyance

Souptik Datta
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Homebuyers have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, asking for further guidelines regarding the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) 1972. The homebuyers have also asked for deemed conveyance in Karnataka.

The Karnataka state government has clarified in a letter sent to the registrar of cooperative societies that residential welfare associations (RWAs) cannot be registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act (KSRA) 1960, a document accessed by Moneycontrol shows.

Taking note of previous Karnataka High Court orders, the clarification also added that RWAs can be registered under the Karnataka Co-Operative Societies Act (KCSA), 1959, for the maintenance of common areas. However, the state government left a grey area in the case of the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) 1972, as writ petition 511 of 2021 is still sub-judice in the high court.

This comes after the legal department at the registrar of cooperative societies had sought clarification from the state legal department through the principal secretary, as reported by Moneycontrol.

In the objection filed by the state government in writ petition 511, the government made a mention that an association cannot be formed by registering a deed of declaration. Additionally, the government also noted that under RERA Act, the associations have to be registered under KCSA. The rest of the matter is sub-judice.

Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, co-founder and principal secretary of Mantri Serenity Home Buyers Forum, said, "Karnataka state government has not given a proper direction to home buyers of Karnataka to protect the interest on the land title and effective functioning of the association."

The Karnataka Ownership Flats Act (KOFA) and RERA Act must be implemented in Karnataka to ensure association of allottees is formed under the Karnataka Co-Operative Societies Act or Company Act which becomes a body corporate to hold the title of the apartment and get legal status to sign the contracts with service providers, he added.

