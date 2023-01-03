 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Homebuyers want KRERA under purview of Karnataka Sakala

Souptik Datta
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

The Karnataka Sakala Services Act ensures timely delivery of government services to citizens and homebuyers want the state’s real estate regulator to be covered by the legislation.

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) is yet to respond to a notice sent by the Karnataka Sakala Mission after homebuyers asked for the regulator to be brought under its purview for delaying case decisions.

“In the document (attached), they (homebuyers) requested to include services of RERA under Sakala. Bringing the letter to your observation, request to submit the proposal in an attached letter in Kannada and English with details,” the Sakala Mission said in a notice to KRERA in April 2022, which Moneycontrol has reviewed.

“If we receive the submission within one month of our notice, we can issue further orders. But initially, the proposal has to come from the respective department,” a senior official at the Sakala department said.

The Karnataka Sakala Services Act was passed in 2011 to ensure timely delivery of government services to citizens by departments including urban development authorities and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Officials at the Karnataka Sakala department confirmed the developments and said KRERA’s submission is awaited.

KRERA chairman HC Kishore Chandra could not be reached for comment on the matter. A list of questions has been sent to the department. Moneycontrol will update this story after receiving a response.

