What is wrong with brokerage stocks?

Ravindra Sonavane
Jan 11, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Many brokerage houses have added fewer clients and seen moderate participation by existing clients. In the last year, shares of ICICI Securities have lost 29%, 5 Paisa 22%, IIFL Securities 37%, Geojit Financial Services 37%, Emkay Global 28%, Motilal Oswal Securities 23% and Edelweiss Financial 11%

Share prices of brokerage firms have declined 20-40 percent in the past year amid volatile equity markets, a slowdown in new client additions and tight competition.

"The sector growth is directly linked to market performance. Considering the high volatility and expectation of moderate return on the overall index, we remain neutral on the traditional brokerage sector for the medium term," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and Senior Vice President, Research, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Indian market sentiments have been impacted by the escalation of geopolitical tensions into war, supply-chain disruptions in relation to pent-up demand, weak listing gains and elevated crude oil prices, analysts said. However, some signs of the easing of macroeconomic headwinds were observed in recent months.

Retail woes

Retail participation saturated on increased volatility due to which the average daily turnover volumes declined significantly in the equity markets last year. This led to a lower opening of new client accounts by brokerage firms, analysts said.