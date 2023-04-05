 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages rallies 4% to hit record high after major block deal

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

The stock has formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes. It has been making higher tops higher bottoms for third straight session.

Varun Beverages shares rallied 4 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 1,474 on April 5 after more than Rs 60 crore worth of shares changed hands in a block trade.

The stock has been in an uptrend for the fourth straight session, rising more than 8 percent in four days. It has seen breakout of couple of months of consolidation range on April 3.

About 4.31 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.1 percent of paid-up equity worth Rs 62.88 crore, have changed hands, reports CNBC-TV18, at an average price of Rs 1,457 apiece.

Varun shares traded at Rs 1,457 on the NSE, up 3 percent over previous close, at 1:23pm.