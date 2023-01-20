 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

UltraTech Cement Q3 preview: Cement maker to post 19.5% jump in sales but net profit to dip

Dipti Sharma
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

UltraTech Cement Q3 preview: Consolidated revenue likely to rise by 19.5 percent YoY and 11.7 percent QoQ to Rs 15,191.5 crore in the December quarter, according to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol

More than 50 percent of Jaypee Group’s cement capacity is located in the central Indian market. (Representative image)

India’s largest grey cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement is expected to report better volumes and a recovery in sales but profit is expected to dip when it reports its December quarter numbers on January 21.

UltraTech Cement's consolidated revenue is likely to rise by 19.5 percent year on year (YoY) and 11.7 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 15,191.5 crore, according to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol.

Net profit is expected to grow 46.2 percent QoQ to Rs 1,105.2 crore but is seen declining 5.7 percent YoY.

After witnessing a sharp dip in profitability in the second quarter of FY23 because of escalated operating costs and a fall in cement prices, manufacturers are likely to report an earnings recovery in Q3FY23 on the back of better volumes, an uptick in realisation and partial cost relief, said Elara Securities.

It, however, warned that the overall cement demand was hampered due to the festival season in October, limited availability of labour and regional issues such as construction ban in northern pockets, elections in Gujarat, muted sand availability in Punjab and the rise in agricultural activities in rural areas.

UltraTech Cement will report a volume of 23.8 million tons, up 11 percent YoY and 7.5 percent QoQ, factoring in seasonal recovery and a low base, Kotak Institutional Equities said.