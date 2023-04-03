 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for ICICI Bank, Trent, Alkem Laboratories today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

Alkem Laboratories shares also rose 3 percent to Rs 3,396, the highest closing level since April 21 last year and formed long bullish candle on the daily scale with healthy volumes, continuing uptrend for fifth consecutive session.

The market retained its northward journey for the second consecutive session and the Friday's session especially was very strong, taking the benchmark indices to the highest level of last three weeks, on March 31. Not only this, the single-day gains reported on Friday was the highest since last November and there was a decisive breakout of two-week consolidation range.

The positive mood in global counterparts amid hopes for slowing rate hike cycle sooner than later and rally across sectors supported the market. The BSE Sensex climbed 1,031 points or 1.78 percent to 58,992, while the Nifty50 jumped 1.63 percent or 279 points to 17,360 and formed long bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe with making higher top higher bottom formation for second day in a row.

The broader markets also joined bull-run on strong breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.9 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 1.6 percent.

Stocks that were in focus included ICICI Bank which climbed 3 percent to Rs 877 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with above average volumes. The stock jumped over 50 and 100-day EMA (exponential moving average) after consolidating above 200-day EMA in previous six consecutive sessions.