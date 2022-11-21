 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks in a market moving largely sideways

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Breaching either side of 18,200-18,450 range can give some kind of direction to the market in the coming days, but having a monthly expiry and FOMC minutes scheduled this week, volatility and consolidation is at the top before any kind of big move on either side of range

The market has seen rangebound trade in the week ended November 18 after a run-up for four weeks in a row amid lack of domestic triggers and cautious global cues. The Nifty50 has taken a good support at 18,200 and nicely defended 18,300 mark after moving higher close to 18,450 levels during the last week.

Hence, breaching either side of this range can give some kind of direction to the market in coming days, but having a monthly expiry and FOMC minutes scheduled in current week, the volatility and consolidation is at the fore before any kind of big move on either side of range, experts said.

The Nifty50 snapped its four-week winning streak and fell 42 points to close the week at 18,308, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices corrected 1.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

"The structure remains upbeat. As far as levels are concerned, the bullish gap of 18,100-18,250 is likely to provide a cushion to any intra-week blip, and it is highly anticipated that the dip would augur well for the bulls," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One said.

On the flip side, 18,450-18,500 is a significant hurdle for the bulls, and any decisive breach above the same could only trigger a fresh round of rally in the market.

The market awaits some trigger points to have an upsurge, and in the meantime, the index is expected to remain in the mentioned range, Sameet feels.