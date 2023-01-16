 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as experts see relief rally ahead of Budget

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Traders should keep focusing on stock-specific moves and should ideally remain light on positions till the time key indices consolidate in the recent congestion zone, Sameet Chavan of Angel One advised

The market rebounded from a week-long correction and closed a volatile week on January 13 with half a percent gains on the back of easing inflation and good set of earnings by IT companies.

The Nifty50 has formed Long-Legged Doji kind of pattern on the weekly scale, indicating lack of direction among bulls and bears, but the index has defended the 17,800 level quite smoothly several times during the week and eventually closed above the 17,900 mark. On the daily charts, the index has seen support-based buying in the last couple of sessions, indicating the possibility of further uptrend. It has taken support at 100 DEMA (day exponential moving average - 17,883)

On the higher side, 18,000-18,200 are the key levels to watch out for as a rise beyond this level decisively may take the index towards 18,500, whereas a crucial support is expected at 17,750 as a breach of which could pull the index down to the 17,600-17,500 zone, experts said.

"For the coming week, the 18,150 mark, which is almost the high of Doji, would be a trigger point for positive momentum, whereas a close below 17,775 would drag the index further," Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Research at Anand Rathi, said.

As of now there seems to be a possibility of Budget relief rally but even that would get confirmed above 18,150, he feels.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, continues to remain hopeful and expects some positivity to trigger in the coming days.