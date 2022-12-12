 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks as profit booking steps in

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

The banking index has been showing outperformance and is continuing its uptrend after some consolidation. Among private sector banks, Axis Bank is showing strength and has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance.

Representative image

After moving closer to 18,900 level in the beginning of December, traders seem to have preferred profit taking and hence the Nifty50 is caught in a bear trap. The index lost more than 1 percent in the week ended December 9, after run-up in previous two consecutive weeks. Slightly hawkish tone by the Reserve Bank of India and caution ahead of FOMC meet weighed on market sentiment despite correction in oil prices amid global recession fears.

The index closed a tad below 18,500, the support which was being held on to for several sessions in the recent past. Overall if the same gets decisively broken then Nifty can take support at crucial 18,400-18,300 area, whereas on the other side, 18,600-18,700 zone is going to be near term resistance followed by new high, experts said.

"The Nifty is now placed slightly above the key support of '20-day EMA' (exponential moving average - 18,465) which coincides with previous swing high of 18,450. Hence, we continue to remain upbeat as long as 18,400 – 18,300 is not violated on a closing basis," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.

Until then, he feels any intermediate decline should only be construed as  profit booking before resuming the upward trend.

On the flipside, 18,650 – 18,700 are the levels to watch out for. The moment Nifty surpasses this, one should gear up for yet another milestone of 19,000 in the near future, the expert said.

Traders are advised not to get carried away by such small declines. Rather it’s better to focus more on thematic moves, especially from the broader end of the spectrum, Sameet advised.