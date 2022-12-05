 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks as broader markets participation likely to increase

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

The momentum is intact and the Friday's correction is on expected lines given the consistent uptrend in the past. Hence, once the current consolidation ends, the Nifty50 is expected to resume upward journey once again towards 18,900-19,000 levels in coming days, with crucial supports at 18,500-18,300, experts said

The Nifty50 reversed some gains on last Friday after rallying in previous eight straight sessions. But the index recorded one percent gain for yet another week ended December 2, forming bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly frame and making higher highs formation for seventh week in a row, tracking favourable global cues.

In fact the index has ended at record closing high on a weekly basis, though it retraced from record highs on daily charts. The momentum is intact and Friday's correction is on expected lines given the consistent uptrend in the past. Hence, once the current consolidation ends, the Nifty50 is expected to resume upward journey once again towards 18,900-19,000 levels in coming days, with crucial supports at 18,500-18,300, experts said.

The momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) also traded above 60 mark with upward bias on the weekly basis, and the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) on the weekly as well as monthly frames shows positive trend.

"The chart structure construes a positive development, with the indices being in a cycle of higher highs – higher lows. 18,500 is expected to act as the sacrosanct support for the index. While on the higher end, the swing high of 18,900 odd zone is expected to provide some intermediate resistance, followed by the psychological mark of 19,000 in the near term," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said.

He remains sanguine with the up trend and would advocate the traders to utilize the dips to add long position in the index.

Also, he expects strong moves outside the indices as the midcap space has witnessed a multi-month breakout and could unfold a new leg of rally in the comparable period.