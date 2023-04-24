 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 bets for next 3-4 weeks as investors should opt for 'buy on dips' strategy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

The 17,600 level is expected to be crucial for further direction of the Nifty50 going forward and, if the index manages to hold the 17,500-17,600 area, then 18,000 can be a possibility in coming sessions, experts said

Till the index firmly withholds the pivotal support of 17,500, there is no sign of caution in the market, whereas on the higher end, 17,700-17,800 holds stiff resistance.

The market closed lower for the first time in last four weeks with the benchmark indices losing more than 1 percent in the week ended April 21, majorly dented by a selling pressure in technology stocks.

The Nifty50 fell more than 200 points to close at 17,624 and formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the weekly scale, which is a negative sign, but the index managed to hold on to the 17,600 level, despite correction and volatility. Also on an intraday basis, it has taken a support at 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,530), while on the higher side, it has faced resistance at the 17,700 levels.

These levels are expected to be crucial for further direction of the Nifty50 going forward and, if the index manages to hold 17,500-17,600 area, then 18,000 can be a possibility in coming sessions, experts said.

"Amid the price-wise correction in the market, the chart structure construes optimism, and it is highly anticipated to continue the cheerful run in the upcoming week," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said.