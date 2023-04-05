 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Bulls lift Nifty above 200 EMA; key resistance area would be 17,600-17,800

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

If the Nifty50 sustains above 200-day EMA in the coming sessions, then the next crucial resistance area could be 17,600-17,800, which ultimately may open doors for psychological 18,000 mark, with crucial support at 17,300-17,000 zone, say experts

The momentum oscillator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising, which suggests positive momentum for the near term. (Representative image)

The Nifty50 has extended its northward journey for the fourth consecutive session and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts on April 5, as traders looked positive ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, to be announced tomorrow.

The index opened higher at 17,422, and remained in an uptrend throughout trade to hit a day's high of 17,571. Finally the index decisively closed above its 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,514) as well as 200-day SMA (simple moving average - 17,500), which is a positive sign. It rallied 159 points or 0.91 percent to 17,557.

Hence, if the index sustains above 200-day EMA in coming sessions, then the next crucial resistance area may be 17,600-17,800, which ultimately may open doors for the psychological 18,000 mark, with crucial support at 17,300-17,000 zone, experts said.

"On the daily chart, the Nifty has given a falling channel breakout. Besides, the index has moved above the critical 200 DMA after several days, suggesting increasing bullishness," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.