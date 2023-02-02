 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex rises 224 points, Nifty ends flat in a volatile session

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The sell-off in Adani group companies intensified, with most stocks hitting the lower circuit. ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty

Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed in yet another volatile session on February 2 despite the budget, presented a day earlier, being hailed as growth-oriented, as the selloff in Adani group stocks continued to roil the market.

The 30-pack Sensex gained 224.16 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 59,932.24, while the broader Nifty was down six points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,610.40.

The market opened lower, with the Nifty slipping below 17,500 but recovered soon after and traded flat for most part of the session. Last hour buying, however, helped the Sensex to cross 60,000 and close near the level.

"Despite a growth-oriented budget, drop in crude prices and upside in the global market, the domestic market is not able to gain because of the Adani saga having a ripple impact on the investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.