Taking Stock | RBI minutes-triggered volatility mars weekly expiry, indices end lower for the third day

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

The BSE Sensex was down 241 points at 60,826, while the Nifty lost 72 points to close at 18,127.

Volatility gripped the market on the weekly expiry after RBI minutes signalled another interest rate hike in its next policy meet. Growing concerns over the spread of COVID and the advisories issued by the authorities also dampened the sentiment.

At close, the 30-pack Sensex was down 241 points, or 0.4 percent, at 60,826, while the Nifty lost 72 points, or 0.4 percent, to close the day at 18,127.

Like the day before, the indices failed to hold ground after a strong opening even as global markets ignored the negative news about COVID to trade positive.

“Positive sentiments from the global markets failed to bolster optimism in the domestic indices which extended losses owing to the hawkish comments from the RBI’s MPC minutes, which suggested that a premature pause in rate tightening would be a ‘costly policy error at this juncture’,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

On the other hand, better-than-expected earnings in the US amid recession fears and strong consumer confidence readings lifted global sentiment, he said.

