Taking Stock | Market shrugs off weak macro data; Sensex up 456 points, Nifty above 18,000

Sustained FII buying amid positive global cues propelled the Indian stock market higher for the fourth successive session on September 13, as investors seem to have taken the uptick in inflation and lower IIP numbers in their stride.

The CPI Inflation which came out Monday edged slightly higher from 6.7 percent in July to 7 percent in August. The IIP data at 2.4 percent came in much lower than the consensus estimates of 4.2 percent.

Retail inflation rebounds in August, sparking fears of another 50 bps rate hike

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 456 points, or 0.76 percent, at 60,571. The Nifty gained 133.7 points, or 0.75 percent, to scale the psychologically vital 18,000 level and close at 18,070, five months after the index had scaled these levels.

Investors shrug off inflation worries, drive Nifty to scale 18,000 level

“Positive indicators from the domestic economy, such as FII inflow, improving macro-parameters, and decreased inflation, were the key factors for the current surge in the Indian market”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The markets tracked the strong showing by the US markets the previous day in the hope that inflation might have finally peaked amid softer crude prices. The US CPI data will be declared late in the evening.

The Asian markets, too, had a largely positive day and European markets were trading higher in the early session, aiding sentiment.

“The Nifty has touched 18,000 because the undercurrent in the market is robust and we are also seeing how FIIs have come back strongly,” said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, Marketsmojo. “Even the volume in the market has improved significantly.”

The global markets have recently joined the rally ahead of the release of US inflation data, as the market expects a further ease in inflation, which would help the Fed take a less hawkish stance, added Nair.

Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Bharti Airtel, and Titan Company for the top Nifty gainers with each gaining between 1.7 to 2.9 percent.

Among the losers, Shree Cements, Cipla, Eicher Motors, BPCL and Tata Consultancy Services lost between 0.4 to 0.8 percent each.

Nifty Metal index was the top sectoral performer today as it gained 1.3 percent. Strong buying was also seen in Financials and Private Banks which gained just under 1 percent while the FMCG index rose by 0.75 percent.

Nifty Realty and IT index were the laggards today.

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, BSE Financials and Banks gained around one percent each, while FMCG, Metals, Capital and Consumer goods gained around 70 basis points each.

BSE Oil & Gas and BSE Realty were the top losers as they lost more than 20 basis points each.

The broader indices too displayed strength and moved higher with BSE Midcap closing with a gain of 0.32 percent and BSE Smallcap gained 0.24 percent.

The India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, declined by 2.6 percent from 17.9 to 17.5.

A long build-up was seen in Trent, L&T Housing Finance, and SRF Ltd while Astral, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Crompton Greaves witnessed a short build-up on their counters.

Among specific stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in Tata Communications, L&T Housing Finance and Bata India.

More than 240 stocks on the BSE scaled their new 52 week highs including Aditya Birla Fashion & Retails, Adani Enterprises, Campus, Concor, DB Corp, Eicher Motors, ITC, Lemon Tree, M&M Finance and SRF.

Outlook for September 14

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Markets continued to remain in the thick of the action, aided by strong global cues and FII buying momentum. What is adding to the fizz has been the return of the FIIs into local shares over the past month or so and the falling US dollar index. If the US inflation level shows some moderation, markets may gain more ground.

Technically, the Nifty has successfully cleared the short term resistance of 18000 and succeeded to close above the same which is broadly positive. On daily and intraday charts, the index is holding an uptrend continuation formation which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For Nifty, 18000 and 17925 would act as key support levels while 18150 -18200 would be key resistance levels. Below 17925, uptrend would be vulnerable and could slip till 17850-17800.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Nifty finally broke the shackles as it ended well above the psychological 18000 mark and that too after 5 months of waiting. Bulls have shrugged off the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting scheduled on September 21. The biggest catalyst and next direction for Nifty depends on the US CPI inflation print for August to be out on Wednesday. For Wednesday’s session, Nifty’s major hurdle is seen at an all-time high of 18605 mark, with an immediate hurdle at 18301.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets started the week on a firm note and gained over half a percent, in continuation of the prevailing trend. Firm global cues triggered an upbeat start in Nifty and it almost retested the previous swing high closer to the 18,000 mark in early trades and remained range bound thereafter. Meanwhile, strong traction in the realty, IT and media pack combined with noticeable buying on the broader front kept the participants busy. The recent rebound in the global markets especially the US is adding to the market strength and we reiterate our immediate target of 18,100+ in Nifty. Apart from the heavyweights, participants should also look at broader indices for trading opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.