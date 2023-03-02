 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Bears back in action; Sensex down 502 points, Nifty near 17,300

Rakesh Patil
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices end with marginal losses.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE.

After seeing a relief run in the previous session, the Indian equity market again came under pressure on March 2 with the Nifty ending near 17,300 amid selling seen in the information technology, auto, FMCG and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was down 501.73 points or 0.84 percent at 58,909.35, and the Nifty was down 129 points or 0.74 percent at 17,321.90.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a muted note and witnessed selling as the day progressed, erasing all the previous session's gains and finishing near the day's low levels.

