Shipping Corp locked in 5% upper circuit as divestment process to go ahead

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India were locked in a five percent upper circuit at Rs 85.17 on the BSE in the morning, reacting to a news report that the government was proceeding with the divestment process.

The stock has shed 40 percent in the past three months, while gaining over 100 percent in the past three years.

The government plans to invite financial bids for the privatisation of Shipping Corp in May, as it looks to sell the state-run company after years of delay, news agency Reuters cited two government officials as saying.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report indepedently.

Moneycontrol News