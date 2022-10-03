Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; US markets weak

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,936 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly lower, while US market ended on weak note.
October 03, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences US arm gets final USFDA approval to market Mirabegron tablets
October 03, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Welspun Corp enters into MoU for sale of land at Dahej unit
October 03, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 25.5 to Rs 1,859.5 in Delhi
October 03, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
ATF Price Cut | Jet fuel (ATF) price cut by Rs 5,521 (4.5%) to Rs 1.15Lk/Kl from Rs 1.21lk/Kl in Delhi
October 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Suzlon promoters, promoter Group re-confirms their participation in proposed rights issue
October 03, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Ankleshwar Manufacturing facility
October 03, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Sebi's decision to tweak open offer rules for PSU divestment sweetens the deal for acquirers: Analysts
October 03, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September
October 03, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
India's forex reserves down $8.13 billion to $537.51 billion
October 03, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Vedanta, Adani in race to acquire Karaikal port in Puducherry
October 03, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
FII and DII data
October 03, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp September auto sales:
October 03, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
SEBI removes minimum shareholding norm for non promoters for OFS
October 03, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Gas prices hiked 40%; CNG, PNG to cost more
October 03, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
Sebi includes mutual fund units in Insider Trading regulations
October 03, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
Government cuts windfall profit tax on local crude, diesel, lifts for jet fuel
October 03, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Bharti Airtel launches 5G in 8 cities
October 03, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
HFCL announces launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service
October 03, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
Oil jumps
October 03, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
April-August fiscal deficit comes in at Rs 5.42 lakh crore
October 03, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
Asian markets trade mixed
October 03, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST
Core sector growth slowed to 3.3% in August
October 03, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower:
October 03, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
SGX Nifty
October 03, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
Market on Friday:
October 03, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…
October 03, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST