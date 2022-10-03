 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; US markets weak

Rakesh Patil
Oct 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,936 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly lower, while US market ended on weak note.

October 03, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences US arm gets final USFDA approval to market Mirabegron tablets

October 03, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Welspun Corp enters into MoU for sale of land at Dahej unit

October 03, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 25.5 to Rs 1,859.5 in Delhi

October 03, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

ATF Price Cut | Jet fuel (ATF) price cut by Rs 5,521 (4.5%) to Rs 1.15Lk/Kl from Rs 1.21lk/Kl in Delhi

October 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Suzlon promoters, promoter Group re-confirms their participation in proposed rights issue

October 03, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Ankleshwar Manufacturing facility

October 03, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

October 03, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Sebi's decision to tweak open offer rules for PSU divestment sweetens the deal for acquirers: Analysts

October 03, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September

October 03, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

S&P cuts UK rating outlook after tax cut plan