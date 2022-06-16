Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 15,800, Sensex gains 500 pts on firm global cues

June 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on positive note on June 16 with Nifty above 15800.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 506.41 points or 0.96% at 53047.80, and the Nifty was up 142.40 points or 0.91% at 15834.60. About 1437 shares have advanced, 250 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.