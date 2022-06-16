 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 15,800, Sensex gains 500 pts on firm global cues

Rakesh Patil
Jun 16, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

June 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

JPMorgan upgrades Reliance Industries to ‘overweight'

Brokerage firm JP Morgan India has upgraded its rating on shares of Reliance Industries to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ earlier and set a price target of Rs 3,170 implying an upside of more than 22 percent over the next 12 months.

June 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

June 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on positive note on June 16 with Nifty above 15800.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 506.41 points or 0.96% at 53047.80, and the Nifty was up 142.40 points or 0.91% at 15834.60. About 1437 shares have advanced, 250 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

June 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening with 131 points gain. The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation.

Also, India's cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26.

Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,500 while Nifty may face some resistance at 16,300.

June 16, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

ICICI Direct

The Indian markets are likely to open gap-up tracking gains across global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 bps as widely expected.

US markets ended higher as Fed announced 75 bps hike in interest rate which was on expected lines.

June 16, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Rupee Opens

:

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 78.03 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 78.07.

June 16, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban for June 16 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

June 16, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 359.93 points or 0.69% at 52901.32, and the Nifty was up 54.80 points or 0.35% at 15747.

June 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Glenmark Pharma launches Asthma drug in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug - Indacaterol + Mometasone for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma, in India.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.22 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 381.45 on the BSE.

June 16, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Overnight gains in the US markets coupled with early optimism in SGX Nifty is expected to charge up local bulls, after the policy rate hike of 75 bps by the US Federal Reserve came in as anticipated.

Besides, the US Treasury yields also fell by 15 bps to 3.379% after having touched an 11-year high above 3.49% a day before.

Easing WTI crude oil prices could also boost sentiment, as domestic equities have been under severe bear hammering for the past few sessions due to relentless FII selling.