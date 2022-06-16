Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 15,800, Sensex gains 500 pts on firm global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
JPMorgan upgrades Reliance Industries to ‘overweight'
Brokerage firm JP Morgan India has upgraded its rating on shares of Reliance Industries to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ earlier and set a price target of Rs 3,170 implying an upside of more than 22 percent over the next 12 months.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on June 16 with Nifty above 15800.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 506.41 points or 0.96% at 53047.80, and the Nifty was up 142.40 points or 0.91% at 15834.60. About 1437 shares have advanced, 250 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening with 131 points gain. The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation.
Also, India's cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26.
Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,500 while Nifty may face some resistance at 16,300.
ICICI Direct
The Indian markets are likely to open gap-up tracking gains across global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 bps as widely expected.
US markets ended higher as Fed announced 75 bps hike in interest rate which was on expected lines.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 78.03 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 78.07.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban for June 16 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 359.93 points or 0.69% at 52901.32, and the Nifty was up 54.80 points or 0.35% at 15747.
Glenmark Pharma launches Asthma drug in India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug - Indacaterol + Mometasone for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma, in India.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.22 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 381.45 on the BSE.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Overnight gains in the US markets coupled with early optimism in SGX Nifty is expected to charge up local bulls, after the policy rate hike of 75 bps by the US Federal Reserve came in as anticipated.
Besides, the US Treasury yields also fell by 15 bps to 3.379% after having touched an 11-year high above 3.49% a day before.
Easing WTI crude oil prices could also boost sentiment, as domestic equities have been under severe bear hammering for the past few sessions due to relentless FII selling.
India cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold
India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
Asian shares up after Fed lifts rates to tame inflation:
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S. government bond yields fell and the dollar was down from two-decade highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an aggressive rate hike and cut its growth projections.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. Fed officials also see further steady rises this year, targeting a federal funds rate of 3.4% by year-end.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tracked a higher close on Wall Street, adding 0.40% in the morning session. Seoul's KOSPI added 1.24%, while Australian shares rose 0.49% and Chinese blue-chips added 0.12%.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up 1.70%.
Bond Yields Updates:
Direct tax collections so far this fiscal rise 53.2% to Rs 2.58 lakh crore
The net direct tax collections, which include income tax and corporate tax, reached Rs 2.58 lakh crore as of June 14 in financial year 2022-23 against Rs 1.86 lakh crore YoY, according to a CNBC-TV18 report, reigniting hopes of sustained economic recovery, despite inflationary concerns and the disruption caused by geopolitical tensions.
The net direct tax collection has increased by around 53.2 percent from April 1 to June 14 over the year-ago period.
Stelis Biopharma’s 2 biologics manufacturing facilities receive EU GMP certificate
Stelis Biopharma and the biologics arm of Strides Pharma Science Limited had received the European Union Goods Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) compliance certificate from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary for two of its manufacturing facilities
US retail sales stumble as inflation bites
US retail sales unexpectedly fell in May as motor vehicle purchases declined amid rampant shortages, and record high gasoline prices pulled spending away from other goods.
Retail sales dropped 0.3% last month. Data for April was revised lower to show sales increasing 0.7% instead of 0.9% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales gaining 0.2%, with estimates ranging from as low as a 1.1% decline to as high as a 0.5% increase.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid persistent foreign funds outflows. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of Initial Jobless Claims and Fed manufacturing Index data. USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 78.15 to 78.40.
Fuel Prices on June 16
Petrol and diesel prices have held steady for over three weeks, according to a price notification by fuel retailers.
Fuel prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
Crude Price Updates:
Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rebounded $1.10, or 0.9%, to $119.61 a barrel by 0202 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $116.59 a barrel, up $1.28, or 1.1%.
FEDSPEAK
No Sign Of Broader Slowdown In Economy
Inflation-Related Cues Warranted Bigger Hike
Inflation Risk Weighted To The Upside
'Strongly Committed' To Return To 2% Inflation
50 Or 75 bps Move Most Likely In July
Dollar Updates:
The dollar retreated from a 20-year high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered its biggest rate hike in decades but then tempered its outlook by telling investors that such sharp moves higher were unlikely to become a habit. The dollar index, which made a two-decade high of 105.79 on Wednesday, traded at 104.84 in Asia.
FOMC FINEPRINT
Largest Rate Hike By Fed Since 1994 - At 75 bps
Powell Hints At Another Big Move Of 50 Or 75 bps In July
Fed Sees Interest Rates At 3.4% By December
Risk Of Many Super-Sized Rate Hikes Off The Table
Do Not Expect Moves Of This Size To Be Common
Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low
Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and deepening a market meltdown sparked by crypto lender Celsius this week freezing customer withdrawals.
The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020. It has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year. It has slumped about 70% from its record high of $69,000 in November.
JUST IN | Jet Fuel (ATF) price hiked by 16.3 percent to all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh/kL tn Delhi. The ATF price has nearly doubled in 2022, up 91% in last six months, reported CNBC-TV18.
European shares break 6-day losing streak:
European stocks snapped their six day losing streak on Wednesday after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced measures to temper a bond market rout, even as some investors looking for a more decisive action were disappointed.
After an unscheduled meeting, the ECB said it would skew reinvestments of maturing debt to help more indebted euro zone members and would devise a new instrument to stop a fragmentation of the bloc's bond market. read more
An index of euro zone shares gained 1.6%, bouncing off lows hit after the statement. Euro zone banks climbed 2.5%, but were off highs hit earlier in the session.
Asian Markets Trade Higher
Wall Street ends higher:
The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession.
The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.7 points, or 1%, to 30,668.53, the S&P 500 gained 54.51 points, or 1.46%, to 3,789.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 270.81 points, or 2.5%, to 11,099.16.
US Federal Reserve raises interest rate
The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation.
The central bank, while announcing the rate hike, said it is "strongly committed" to returning inflation to two percent. It projected a slowing down of the country's economy in the months to come, and a likely increase in the rate of unemployment.
The 75 bps hike in key lending rate is the biggest since 1994, and was delivered after recent data showed little progress in its inflation battle.
Market on Wednesday:
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on June 15, continuing their losing streak for the fourth consecutive session with market participants waiting for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting decisions expected later in the day.
At close, the Sensex was down 152.18 points, or 0.29 percent, at 52,541.39, and the Nifty was down 39.90 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,692.20.
Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, Infosys and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Grasim Industries.
Among sectors, buying was seen in auto, capital goods, pharma, while selling was seen in the power, IT, metal, oil & gas, realty and FMCG.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent each.