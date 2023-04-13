 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI cracks down on Brightcom Group for accounting irregularities, disclosure omissions

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Once a darling of millions of retail investors, Brightcom saw its share price zoom up from barely Rs 4 in April 2021 to a high of Rs 118 in December 2021. On April 13, the scrip ended at Rs 15.45.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) delivered a fierce crackdown, via an order, against the ad tech and new-media company Brightcom Group Limited (BGL).

Brightcom Group has been facing flak from the market regulator for many of its corporate governance failures, which include non-disclosure of financial information and business transactions, among other serious omissions. The company, once a darling of millions of retail investors, saw its share price zoom up from barely Rs 4 in April 2021 to a high of Rs 118 in December 2021. On Thursday, at the end of the trading day, the scrip was trading at Rs 15.45.

"It is apparent that from September 30, 2014, the share price of BGL had generally declined over a period of time. Had the Company not resorted to accounting irregularities, the company’s actual profits would have been significantly lesser from the reported profits. Further, the assets and reserves would also be significantly different from what were disclosed in the balance sheet. The same would have led to a much steeper decline in the share prices," SEBI's Whole Time Member (WTM) Ashwani Bhatia said in the order.

The WTM added that the accounting irregularities, due to which the company could paint a rosy picture of its financials, "impacted the decision-making process for all stakeholders including public shareholders of BGL who were oblivious to such accounting irregularities."