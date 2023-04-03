 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee knocked down by surging oil following output cuts

Reuters
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The rupee ended the day at 82.3325 per dollar, as compared to its previous close of 82.1650.

The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to slash output by a further 1.16 million barrels per day sent Brent crude futures over 5% higher.

The Indian rupee fell against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as an unexpected output cut by oil producing club OPEC+ sent crude prices higher and weighed on Asian currencies.

The Chinese yuan and the South Korean won fell around 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, as most developing Asian countries are oil importers.