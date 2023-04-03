 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance shares gain as Jefferies hikes target price but erase gains on profit-booking

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Jefferies sees Jio Financial Services as an opportunity to play in consumer and commercial loans and NLF side

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained around 1 percent on April 3 on the back of positive brokerage commentary with Jefferies raising its target price on the company’s stock. Even as the investment bank maintained its ‘buy’ call on RIL, it has hiked its target price on shares to Rs 3,100 from Rs 3,060.

But the shares shed early gains as investors cashed in on the massive gains made on Friday. The stock had rallied around 5 percent on Friday after the Mukesh Ambani-led company said secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders would meet on May 2 to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures.

At 9:25am, shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate was down 0.3 percent at Rs 2323.85 on the BSE.

After the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of RIL, would be renamed Jio Financial Services.