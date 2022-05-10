GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
"Rate hike by RBI was good news for India" says Chris Wood
Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Jefferies' Christopher Wood said that India has the best equity story on a 10-year view globally. He also said the RBI rate hike was good news for India.
Moneycontrol News
first published: May 10, 2022 07:24 pm
