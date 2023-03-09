 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A 13% likely surge in demand keeps investors charged up on power stocks

Dipti Sharma
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Power utility companies are expected to report double-digit growth for the March quarter as IMD predictions of heat waves across northern, central and eastern India will force the use of more electricity, even as industrial usage is already scaling new highs

Power utility stocks have caught the fancy of investors and many believe these to be a good buy at this juncture, with the outlook for the sector turning bright.

Power demand in India grew 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of FY23, with a peak demand of 206 GW, up 12 percent YoY in December 2022.

Power demand and consumption in India are said to grow by 12-13 percent during peak periods, while the nation’s power generation has grown by 9.56 percent during the April 2022-February 2023 period. So, understandably the public sector-owned power plants are ordered by the government to operate at full capacity as demand or consumption increase has outpaced power generation growth significantly.

NTPC’s power generation has grown faster than the country's at 11.92 percent between April-February, Anmol Das, Head of Research, Teji Mandi-subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.