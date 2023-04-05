 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil edges up as OPEC cuts, US inventories brighten outlook

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Brent crude futures gained 38 cents to $85.32 a barrel at 0021 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 33 cents to $81.04 a barrel.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on anticipated U.S. crude inventory declines and OPEC+'s latest output cut targets.

Helping boost oil prices was an industry report showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

In Asia, Japan's service sector grew in March at the fastest rate in more than nine years.