 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Metal stocks to remain range-bound; sector might see some margin improvement in H2: Rakesh Arora

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

According to Rakesh Arora, founder of Go India Stocks.com, Nifty Metal has been the worst-performing sectoral index from the start of the year. The sector may see mean reversion in margins in the second half of the year, he says.

Rakesh Arora

The metal index has slid more than 18 percent from the start of the calendar year, followed by the PSU Bank and Realty indices. It has significantly underperformed Nifty, which lost a little over 6 percent thus far in the calendar year 2023, according to NSE data.

The founder of Go India Stocks.com spoke about the Credit Suisse liquidity crisis and said that it remains to be seen what the contagion impact will be and that central banks have gained experience from dealing with crises and are moving fast to contain the situation.

Arora also commented on the impact of the crisis on FII inflows and the Indian market. He expects FII inflows to remain muted, and emerging markets to be seen as a risk-on trade. Arora predicts that the Nifty should consolidate between 16,800 and 18,000, and remain in that range until there is more clarity on the global macro situation.

Edited excerpts: