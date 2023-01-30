 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | These 5 stocks look lucrative on higher degree charts after bloodbath, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Rohan Shah of BP Wealth is bullish on Ashok Leyland, Max Healthcare, Supreme Industries, IRCON, and Apollo Tyres as he sees 17,470-17,420 as a strong support zone for Nifty50.

Rohan Shah of BPWealth

"We believe 17,470-17,420 would act as a strong support zone in the near term and if the mentioned support zone is protected we anticipate a pullback towards 17,800-18,200 on the Nifty50," Rohan Shah of BP Wealth says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

After the recent bloodbath in the markets, the Head of Technical Research with over eight years of experience feels there are a couple of stocks that denote a solid chart structure and look lucrative on the higher degree charts, which are expected to do well in the future.

"We are optimistic on Ashok Leyland, Max Healthcare, Supreme Industries, IRCON, and Apollo Tyres," Shah says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you expect the Nifty to break 200 DEMA (day exponential moving average) as well as 200 DMA (day moving average) in the coming days or will there be a sharp pullback, especially after the recent turmoil?