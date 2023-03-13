 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | This Option trader explains trading strategy only for one Adani Group stock, asks to buy Asian Paints for portfolio in medium term

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

One can initiate a buy in Asian Paints when the price crosses Rs 2,900 level as the stock is coming out of a weekly demand zone and has formed a nice base near the Donchian channel bottom as well.

Rahul Ghose of Hedged

“The only Adani stock that I would look at from a medium-term perspective is that of Adani Ports. This is the only stock that made a nice base and broke out of a rounding bottom formation,” Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform, says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

One can look to reenter this around Rs 630-640 levels and hold on to it weathering the near-term knee jerks, he advised.

Ghose, an options trading and hedging expert with over 17 years of financial market experience believes that in the medium term, Asian Paints looks good on the charts.

“The festival of colours just went by and one of the bluest of the blue-chip names is good to have in your portfolio to add some actual colour in our lives,” he says.