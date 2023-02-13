 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Nifty headed to record high? Next few weeks to give a clear direction, says this expert

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Nifty has been slowly inching higher but is yet to show good momentum. We need it to first give a break above Budget day high of 17,970 followed by psychological level of 18,000.

"Any close above 18,000 on the Nifty50 will be first sign that the uptrend is resuming again. We need to also see participation from broader market which is lacking so far. So next 1 to 2 weeks will provide a lot more clarity if we can inch towards previous all time high levels," Ashish Kyal is the Founder of Wavesstrategy.com says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Among stocks, he believes ABB is one of the strongest stocks that one can find. "We can expect this wave 5 on upside to take prices to Rs 3,600 or even higher levels," he says.

But on Adani group stocks, the Chartered Market Technician advised that it is best to avoid investment in the group companies as more pain is left and it is still not out of the woods.

Do you think the Nifty will find it difficult to climb the previous record high? What is your Elliot Wave theory and charts telling you?