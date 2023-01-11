 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Schneider Electric, Hindustan Copper, Carborundum Universal may fetch up to 18% return in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

The overall structure of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is very impressive, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

The Nifty shows volatile movement between 17,800 and 18,300 levels, with a near-term structure of sell-on-the-rise as FIIs keep up their selling spree. If the benchmark index falls below 17,800, there is a chance of accelerated selloff by the foreigners around 17,625 or 17,425 levels. Otherwise, range-bound movement will continue, for now.

On the upside, the 20-DMA (daily moving average) of around 18,150 will be an immediate hurdle, while the Nifty has to cross the 18,300 level for any meaningful strength.

Bank Nifty also shows weakness where 41,750 is an immediate and strong support level; below this, the 100-DMA around 41,300 will be the next support level. On the upside, 42,500–42,750 is acting as an immediate supply zone.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy | LTP: Rs 203 | Stop-Loss: Rs 180 | Target: Rs 240 | Return: 18 percent

On the weekly chart, the counter has witnessed a long consolidation and trend-line breakout with strong volume while on the daily chart, it has given a V-shaped recovery from the last breakout level from Rs 140.