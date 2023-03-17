 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Petronet LNG, KPR Mill, GMR Airports Infrastructure can give at least 14% return in short term, here's why?

Vidnyan Sawant
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

KPR Mill, which has shown a bullish trend since March 2020, has recently undergone a correction but has not fallen below the 38.20 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous upward movement. This suggests a positive sentiment and potential for further upward movement.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On a weekly timeframe, the price action of the index has exhibited a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating a negative sentiment prevailing in the market.

The current position of the index is below the 50 percent retracement level of the prior upward movement from 15,183 in June 2022 to 18,887 in December 2022. This indicates that the index is experiencing a bearish trend.

The 20-week simple moving average has transitioned from a strong support level to a resistance level, adding to the negative outlook.