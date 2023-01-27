 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks: Here's why 10-17% return possible in Maruti Suzuki, Persistent Systems, Carborundum Universal in short-term

Vidnyan Sawant
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

Carborundum Universal took strong support at 20-month SMA and sustaining at 11-month high. This shows overall bullish undertone of the prices.

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have taken support from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (November 2022), which is again in sync with the bearish trendline which shows change in the polarity.

Nifty on daily charts we can spot that the prices are trading below the 20-day SMA (simple moving average). However still it is trading in a range of 17,770 – 18,265 levels since last few weeks.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe is moving near 50 level confirming the lack of momentum.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,038 (20-day SMA) followed by 18,265 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,770 (swing low) followed by 17,600 (key support).