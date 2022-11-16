 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Healthy double-digit return possible in Praj Industries, IIFL Finance, IRB Infrastructure. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers is again gaining momentum after building a strong base at Rs 200 mark. On the weekly chart, we can observe a breakout of the Flag formation, while there is a breakout of the bullish Inverse Head and Shoulders formation on the daily chart.

The Nifty closed above the 18,350 level, followed by some volatile and rangebound trading sessions. A close above 18,350 has paved the way for new highs to be set in the coming days. On the upside, 18,611 and 18,888 will be the next target levels. On the downside, 18,250 is an immediate support level, while 18,080–17,950 is a key support area.

Bank Nifty is outperforming and holding well above the 42,000 level. On an immediate basis, we can expect a target of 43,000, whereas it has potential to move towards 44,000. On the downside, 42,000–41,700 is a strong demand zone.

If we look at the derivative data, then the Put-Call ratio and FIIs' long exposure in index futures are still at comfortable levels despite no correction in the market. As per the option chain, there is no major hurdle till the 19,000 mark, whereas 18,300–18,200 area has become a strong Put base.

The fall in the dollar index is supporting the market, and there is further scope for a correction in the dollar index, which is giving confidence to the bulls.

The market will continue to look for global factors amid a lack of local cues, but stock and sector-specific movement will continue.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: