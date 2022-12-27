 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Finolex Industries, Power Mech Projects, IRB Infra can fetch 12-16% return in short term. Here's why

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers has been making higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly chart. Primary trend of stock is positive as it is trading above its 100 and 200-day moving average.

The bulls were back with vengeance on December 26 after four days of heavy selling in the markets. After initial weakness, the Nifty resumed its upward journey and continued throughout the day. At close, the index was up 208 points or 1.17 percent to close at 18,015 level.

On Monday, the Nifty took support at the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of March 2020 and June 2022. Moreover Nifty did not close below its 100-day EMA (exponential moving average) which is currently placed at 17,835 levels. Nifty Open Interest Put-Call ratio surged to 0.96 levels from 0.70 levels on the back of Put writing at 17,800-18,000 levels.

Therefore, on the downside, 17,800 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty and this upward rally may continue till Nifty breaks 17,800 level.

On the upside 18,085-18,200 could act as an immediate resistance for Nifty. We may see upside momentum only once it manages to surpass 18,200 convincingly.

Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 registered smart recovery from session's low on Monday with both the indices closed near session’s high with 2.7 percent and 3.8 percent gains respectively. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty while the advance decline ratio jumped to 5.43:1. Both the Indices formed bullish engulfing like candlestick pattern which indicates selling is probably over and Midcaps and Smallcaps could do well in the coming weeks.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks: