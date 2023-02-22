Hot Stocks | Bet on Siemens, NTPC, Zensar Technologies for at least 10% return in short term

The Nifty has returned to a phase of rising pressure from selloffs in the 18,100–18,200 supply zone, but 17,770 seems to be an important critical support level. If it slips below 17,770, then it is likely to test its 200-DMA (day moving average), which is placed around 17,350, where 17,650 will be an intermediate support level. On the upside, 18,000 will be an immediate and critical hurdle.

Bank Nifty has failed to break through the 42,000 level and has fallen below the 40,800 support level. There is risk that it may revisit the low of 39,400, which may coincide with its 200-DMA. On the upside, 41,100 will act as a strong hurdle.

The Put/Call ratio below 0.75 and FIIs' short exposure in index futures at 78 percent indicate an oversold market, but the market ignores overbought and oversold zones in expiry week.

The market is watching the geopolitical situation, the movement of the dollar index, and US bond yields, while the flow of FIIs will be another important factor in market direction.

Pravesh Gour is the Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.