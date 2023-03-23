Hot Stocks | Bet on Aditya Birla Capital, Varun Beverages, Strides Pharma Science for short term

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities

The Nifty index witnessed sideways momentum throughout the day but the index managed to close in green on March 22. The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode as long as the index stays above 17,000.

The immediate hurdle on the upside is at 17,200 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. The index once surpassed the resistance will witness a sharp move on the upside toward the 17,500 level.

The Bank Nifty index has remained mostly sideways as the investors preferred waiting until after the Federal Reserve meeting on the rates and the follow-up commentary, which is more important. On the higher end, the index has found resistance at the 14 DMA (40,166) during the day's trade on Wednesday.

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.