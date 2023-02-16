Hot Stocks: Bajaj Finserv, NAVA, Kotak Mahindra Bank can give up to 10% return in short term

Nifty50 has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14-day moving average (DMA) sitting below price. The momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI) is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50.

Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350–18,400. On the lower end, the support is placed at 17,950.

Bank Nifty index witnessed buying from the lower level and the bulls managed to hold the support of 41,400. The index on the upside immediately faces a hurdle at 42,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side.

The index remains in a buy-on-dip mode and once surpasses the level of 42,000 will witness a sharp short covering towards 43,000-43,500 levels.

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.