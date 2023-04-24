Goldstone Technologies locked in 5% upper circuit on JV with Germany's Quantron

Goldstone Technologies shares were locked in their 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 58.95 on April 24 morning after the company said it was setting up a joint Venture (JV) with German e-mobility major Quantron AG.

“The JV will operate out of Augsburg, in Germany, and from Hyderabad, with plans to set up a US entity in Q3 2023,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Goldstone Technologies, as a development partner, will provide the software and manage the integration of the customised platform and Quantron will utilise the digital platform as an enabler for its 360° ecosystem for its customers, the company added.

The JV company will focus on providing various solutions through an artificial intelligence (AI)-supported platform. The addressable market size will be between 150-250 billion euros by 2030, enabling OEM agnostic mobility as a Service (MaaS) Solution. Target markets are Europe, the USA, India, and the Middle East with Quantron, and ETO Motors as the first customers.

Moneycontrol News