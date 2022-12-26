 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five charts that show RBI’s grip on rupee in 2022

Aparna Iyer
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

While the RBI is no no stranger to exchange-rate volatility, what was notable was that its intervention morphed over the year -- from a more complex exercise involving heavy forward segment interference to a simpler spot market intervention.

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Year 2022 has been marked by excessive volatility in exchange rates, forcing central banks in emerging markets to intervene and protect their currencies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is no stranger to exchange-rate volatility. What was notable was that its intervention morphed over the year -- from a more complex exercise involving heavy forward segment interference to a simpler spot market intervention.

The move, in hindsight, seems to have been prudent, given the fallout of exchange rate intervention in domestic liquidity.

That said, market distortions are an unsavoury outcomes of central bank interventions even though such measures are taken with good intentions. Here is a lowdown on what the RBI did in the forex market and its outcomes:

Here, there, everywhere