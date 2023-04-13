 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Discount broker Shoonya faces glitch, users complain of bogus orders, huge losses

Shubham Raj
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

The company said it was aware of the issue and is working on resolving it

The issue was unresolved as of 2.40 pm.

Traders using Shoonya broker accounts are complaining of a glitch in the system since April 13 morning, leading to ghost orders in large quantities and accounts showing huge losses.

The company said it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it. “We're aware of technical issues affecting some services and regret the inconvenience caused to some of our customers,” it said in a statement. “Our team is working hard to resolve this glitch ASAP (as soon as possible). We value your patience & will keep you updated on progress.”

The issue remained unresolved till 2.40 pm.

A user said the system was behaving “insanely”. “My capital is 2.5 lakh and now it’s showing overall loss of 6.5 lakh, earlier before error, I was in profit of 30,000. I am unable to close any position, still orders are getting placed automatically,” a user tweeted.