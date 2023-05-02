Datamatics Global Services hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 earnings show

Shares of Datamatics Global Services soared 17 percent on May 2 and hit their 52-week high of Rs 404, reacting to healthy earnings show for the quarter ended March.

Revenue of the global digital operations, technology and experiences company came in at Rs 416.3 crore, up 33 percent YoY and 12 percent QoQ, during the March quarter.

Geography wise, the US contributed 54 percent to the company’s FY23 revenue, followed by India with 27 percent share and UK & Europe with 12 percent. Rest of the world constituted 7 percent to the overall revenue, as per the investor presentation.

Profit after tax rose 31 percent YoY and 30 percent QoQ to Rs 59.7 crore during the quarter.

Moneycontrol News