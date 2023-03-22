 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Don’t see an SVB-like collapse in India, be cautious in allocation to IT sector: Weekend Investing founder

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The repercussions of the slowdown in Nasdaq companies are yet to come through in earnings downgrades, and the prospects of Indian companies may be dented, says Alok Jain.

Alok Jain of Weekend Investing

“There are considerable headwinds in the IT space given the state of the sector worldwide and more recently the troubles brewing in the banking space as well,” Alok Jain, smallcase manager and Founder of Weekend Investing told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He feels the banking consolidation in the US and Europe could also severely impact the prospects of the IT sector. Hence one should be cautious in allocation to this sector, he advised.

Indian Banking is in much better shape than it ever was; regulatory controls have been strict and have brought about the required discipline in lending, said Jain, who has been active in Indian stock markets for over 27 years. “I don’t foresee any SVB-like collapse coming in India,” he declared.

Edited excerpts from the interview, edited for clarity and brevity, follow.