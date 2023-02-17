Cement stocks surge as Moody's offers strong demand outlook

Moody’s Investors Service is of the view that India will see strong demand for cement in FY23 and FY24. The outlook jacked up shares of cement producers higher on February 17.

At 12:27pm, shares of Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, Heidelberg Cement India, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements, JK Cement, Star Cement, and Sagar Cements were up 2-7 percent on the BSE.

Cement production in India is estimated to grow by around 6-8 percent over fiscal years 2023 and 2024, following a 21 percent jump for the fiscal year ended March 2022, according to a report by Moody’s.

The ratings agency believes that India's infrastructure-led investments, mass residential projects and broad-based economic growth will keep cement demand solid.

Moneycontrol News