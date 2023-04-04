 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bullish reversal on the cards, bet on these 3 stocks for up to 19% return in short term

Pravesh Gour
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Apar Industries is in a classical uptrend and made an all-time high closing on the daily chart. It has witnessed the breakout of a long consolidation of two months with strong volume. The structure of the counter still looks lucrative as a cluster of moving averages formed a base at around Rs 2,200 levels.

Markets

The Nifty has made a double bottom formation in the downward-sloping channel formation. The market is showing signs of a bullish reversal, and 17,450–17,500 is an immediate target zone. On the downside, 17,290 will be the first support level, while 17,200 will be a strong support level.

Bank Nifty is outperforming but the trendline resistance at 41,200 is an immediate hurdle. The next hurdle beyond this will be 41,700. On the downside, this will be an immediate support level while 40,200 will be a key support level.

We have seen a short-covering move, and there is still scope for further short-covering, but the market needs fresh longs with the support of institutional investors. In the near term, RBI policy, macroeconomic data, and Q4 earnings are key events that will dictate the direction of the market from here.

Here are three buy calls for short term: