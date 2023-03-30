 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Ram Navami today

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

On March 29, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 346.37 points or 0.60% to close at 57,960.09, while the Nifty advanced 129 points or 0.76% to settle at 17,080.70.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on March 30 on account of Ram Navami.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while the laggards included UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.