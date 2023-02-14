 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BlackRock strategist suggests to book profit in tech stocks as Fed pivot looks uncertain

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

“[We] caution against chasing the rebound in equity prices, particularly in growth-style equities and sectors like technology,” said top BlackRock strategist, Gargi Chaudhuri.

Top BlackRock strategist Gargi Chaudhuri advises investors to book profits in US-listed technology stocks to avoid portfolio erosion in the near term.

The tech sector is an “early sector winner of 2023” in hopes that the cooling inflation might prompt the Federal Reserve to pivot soon. However, in a note to clients, Chaudhuri, the Head of BlackRock-owned iShares Investment Strategy Americas, expressed that the possibility of lower interest rates in the near term is very less.

Inflation in the US has been cooling off consistently and consumer behaviour also seems to be holding up well. On the other hand, prima facie, the US labour market shows remarkable strength, despite the Fed’s best efforts to kneecap the market. These aspects have led to a strong rebound in growth stocks such as technology stocks this year.