Bharat Dynamics stock spikes on signing 10 MOUs at Aero India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The defence equipment manufacturer's order book as of November-end stood at Rs 11,906 crore, providing strong revenue visibility.

Bharat Dynamics: LIC reduces stake in Bharat Dynamics by 2%. Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2% equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company declined to 4.4%, down from 6.4% earlier.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) surged on February 16 after the company announced that it has signed ten agreements with foreign and Indian companies.

At 10:38  am, shares of defence equipment maker were trading at Rs 866.65 apiece on the BSE, up 8.4 percent. The stock has given 87 percent returns in the past one year and has skyrocketed over 200 percent in the past three years.

The company has been showcasing its largest-ever display of products at the Aero India-2023 event in Bengaluru, during which it signed these agreements with renowned companies like Thales, Al Tariq, and Bultexpro, along with collaborations with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

