Affle India: Analysts explain the oomph factors

Dipti Sharma
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

The near 240 percent upmove in Affle India's share price is reflective of the growing investor confidence in the company’s business model and prospects

Affle India’s business model and strategy has enticed analysts to go gung-ho over the company. The market's enthusiasm is simply evident from the near 240 percent upmove in Affle’s share price during the past three years.

The stock price movement is reflective of the growing investor confidence in the company’s business model and prospects.

The company offers a platform to help businesses acquire, engage and transact with consumers largely through mobile-first digital marketing. It uses its historic data analysis and insights about consumers, including their preferences, habits and behaviours. This information is used to help businesses target users better.

What makes the company different from peers?

In a world where every single person has a smartphone, Affle had a mobile-first approach ahead of its peers, which is evident from its mobile monetisation partnerships undertaken way back in 2009.

This was followed by mobile marketing agency and a mobile marketing platform over the next five years, and eventually, the company begun its own proprietary platform offering the entire palette within the advertising ecosystem.