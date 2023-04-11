 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India sheds 4% after Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades stock to 'reduce'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

ABB India has clocked in around 22 percent gains in 2023 so far, which KIE believes less room for any further upside.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded ABB India to 'reduce' from 'buy' because of downside risks in the near term.

It also assigned a target price of Rs 3,425 for the stock, which reflects a meagre upside potential of less than 1 percent from the stock's Monday closing price.

Investors also reacted negatively to the downgrade and dumped shares of ABB India in the cash market on April 11. At 12.55pm, the shares of ABB India traded with a cut of 3.49 percent from the previous close at Rs 3,279.15 on the National Stock Exchange.

