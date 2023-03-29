 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landlord tantrums: Why techies say building a startup is less stressful than renting an apartment in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The mass layoffs by tech companies have made landlords in Bengaluru jittery about taking on tenants from the IT and startup sector. Employees of such companies are struggling to cope with the ever-changing demands of the landlords.

Areas around the central business district in Vidhana Soudha continues to command higher rentals in Bengaluru.

Last month, Gourab Patra, the founder of an ad-tech (advertisement technology) startup in Bengaluru, had planned to relocate from HSR Layout to a gated apartment in JP Nagar in the southern part of the city.

“We got to know that the landlord has several questions lined up for us, including the number of employees and our income. However, the landlord decided to reject me for my job profile,” he said.

After building an AI-based startup with crores of turnover, Patra said he had failed to clear the third round of his tenant interview.

“Turns out, building a company feels way less stressful than finding a home on rent that accepts people representing new age career and life choices,” he laments. “Several friends of mine have faced such an issue in the last six months.”